2 dead, several others injured in shooting at Galveston party

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Galveston County
GALVESTON, Texas – Two people died and several others were injured in a shooting at a Galveston party on Sunday, the Galveston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the 4000 block of Mendocino Drive after shots were fired during a house party.

The victims were not identified. The suspect(s) has not been arrested, and authorities do not know if there is one suspect or multiple suspects. Police do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public.

Officers are still investigating, and they spoke to more than a dozen people to gather more information. Authorities did not say how many people were injured.

They were also waiting to receive a search warrant to enter the house.

If you have any information on this case, you should call police at 409-765-3268.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

