‘For his sick amusement’: Huntsville man gets 10 years for cyberstalking approximately 20 women, receiving child porn

WALKER COUNTY, Texas – A 25-year-old Huntsville man will serve more than 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on charges of receiving child pornography as well as multiple counts of cyberstalking, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Kody Nicholas Bohac pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2022.

U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen sentenced Bohac to a total of 121 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Bohac was also ordered to pay $5,170 in restitution to a known victim and will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Bohac will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

At the hearing, the court also considered additional information, including multiple victim impact statements detailing how Bohac’s actions affected them. Portions of the statements included how Bohac went so far as to threaten to rape and murder them if they didn’t comply with his demands. As a result of Bohac’s actions, many victims suffer from anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, humiliation, ruined relationships, fear and have sought counseling, Hamdani said.

The court also heard how sextortion cases are an increasingly deadly type of crime that target young people. The perpetrators use several online mediums of communication, including social networking apps, messaging apps, video voice calls, email, dating and gaming apps. Victims often feel helpless, ashamed, guilty and embarrassed and are reluctant to report such conduct to law enforcement.

“Bohac used social media accounts, smart phones and laptops as weapons to terrorize and humiliate young women, all for his sick amusement. Sextortion is ruining young people’s lives at an alarming rate, pushing some to suicide; deaths that are wholly preventable and completely tragic,” said Hamdani. “As the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, I, and the prosecutors in this office, are committed to bringing people like Bohac out of the shadows of internet platforms into justice’s bright light. And as a father, I’m thankful one more monster is off our streets.”

“This is your typical sextortion case,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge David Martinez of the FBI Houston field office. “The individual behind this cyberstalking case took advantage of his young victims by tricking them into sending him compromising content of themselves. He then took pleasure in terrorizing them and shaming them personally. Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more of these types of cases and too many victims of sextortion who succumb to the shame and take their own lives.”

According to the U.S. Attorney, Bohac stalked an out-of-state woman over social media and threatened to post nude photographs of her on the internet if she did not contact him. She did not respond. Bohac then posted the images on the internet.

At the plea hearing, Bohac admitted to the stalking through social media and sending her nude images of herself and threatening to make them public if she did not contact him. He also said he offered to pay multiple women online for nude photos. When they complied, he refused to pay, demanded additional nude photos and threatened to post them online if they did not contact him.

The U.S. Attorney said he ultimately admitted to stalking approximately 20 women on social media, demanding they send additional nude photos, wanting to meet them in person and to call him “daddy.” When they refused, he posted the already obtained nude photos online, threatened to ruin their lives, sent photos to their school, families and friends and created fake online accounts using their names with sexually explicit references.

The investigation revealed multiple social media messages on his phone in which Bohac stalked numerous victims. They also found images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone which depicted minor females engaged in sexual acts.

Bohac will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI-Bryan Resident Agency and the FBI-Philadelphia Field Office conducted the investigation with assistance from the Sam Houston State University Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard W. Bennett prosecuted this case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

