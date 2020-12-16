Walker County man facing up to 30 years for child porn and cyberstalking, authorities say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A Walker County man is now in custody after an investigation led authorities to find child pornography in his possession, according to a news release.

Officials said a criminal complaint was filed against Huntsville man, Kody Nicholas Bohac, 22, that says he was stalking a woman in another state.

According to the release, Bohac was stalking the young woman on social media and threatened to post nude images of her if she did not respond to him. When she did not respond, Bohac followed through on his threat and shared the images, authorities said.

The criminal complaint said that officials had executed a search warrant in connection with a related matter, during which authorities found images and videos of child pornography on Bohac’s cell phone.

Bohac was taken into custody and charged with cyberstalking and possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography.

If convicted, Bohac could face up to 30 years in federal prison total for all three charges.