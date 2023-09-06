18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 12-year-old boy walking home with friends in Sunnyside arrested

12-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Sunnyside area; 18-year-old suspected gunman remains on the run

HOUSTON – Houston police said officers have arrested an 18-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy while he was walking home with his friends in the Sunnyside area.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, capital murder charges are expected to be filed for the suspect’s role in the shooting,

His identity was not released at this time.

The shooting took place Monday night in the 4100 block of Barberry Street on Labor Day.

Investigators said the 12-year-old boy was walking home with friends when he later got into an argument with the suspect.

That argument escalated, and the suspect allegedly opened fire at the group, fatally striking the victim several times.