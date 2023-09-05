84º
12-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Sunnyside area; 18-year-old suspected gunman remains on the run

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old child was reportedly shot and killed on Monday night as he was walking home from the store with his friends in the Sunnyside area.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 4111 Barberry Drive near Scott at around 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

Investigators said the victim and his friends were reportedly walking home from a corner story when they got into an argument with an 18-year-old man.

The argument then escalated, according to HPD, and the suspect allegedly opened fire on the kids, striking the 12-year-old multiple times.

The suspect then fled into a nearby apartment on foot.

