United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop following ‘systemwide technology issue’

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: United Airlines, Travel, Flights
United Airlines has lifted a nationwide ground stop Tuesday due to a “systemwide technology issue,” the airline said.

The airline said it was holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that were already airborne continued to their destination as planned.

“We will share more information as it becomes available,” the airline said on X when the ground stop was issued. “Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

For more updates, go to https://nasstatus.faa.gov/.

