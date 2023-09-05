Suspect sought for questioning in fatal shooting of woman at motel in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a woman at a motel in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Police said Vincent Guerino Juliano, 33, was last seen with a 23-year-old woman who was killed. The victim’s identity is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Officers received reports about a shooting at a motel located at 6868 Hornwood Dr. at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside a motel room with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to investigators, the room was rented to Juliano and the victim. Witnesses said they heard screaming coming from the room prior to hearing a gunshot. Juliano was seen leaving the location alone a short time later, HPD said.

Detectives would like to speak with Juliano regarding this incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vincent Guerino Juliano or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.