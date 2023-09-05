Officials battle massive grass fire in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Officials from multiple fire departments are battling a massive grass fire in Brazoria County Tuesday.

Firefighters received reports of a blaze on Highway 36 and CR 20.

While the fire is contained, officials said they are still putting out hotspots and trying to make sure the fire stays contained.

No injuries were reported and there are no reports of structures in danger.

Assisting fire departments include the Sweeny Fire and Rescue Department, Damon Fire Department, West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, Needville Fire Department, Old Ocean Volunteer Fire Department, Wild Peach Fire Department, Brazoria Fire Department, River’s End Fire Department, Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Central EMS.

Firefighters are working to find out the cause of the blaze.