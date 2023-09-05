Man believed to be armed breaks into west Harris County home, barricades himself inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man, who is possibly armed, barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday in west Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members and deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 3100 block of Rainmont Lane near Fry Road as a result of the situation.

The man allegedly broke into the home and barricaded himself in the residence. The sheriff’s office said there aren’t other people in the home, and there isn’t a threat to the community.

and there is no threat to the community at-large. No other occupants are inside the residence. Please avoid the area.

2/2#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 5, 2023

Residents should avoid this area.