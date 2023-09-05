Is a 4-day school week beneficial?

As Crosby Independent School District prepares to launch the shortened schedule this Fall, parents have voiced concern about childcare issues and student welfare if a child is to be left alone at home.

CROSBY, Texas – Is a four-day school week beneficial – and to whom?

As Crosby Independent School District prepares to launch the shortened schedule this Fall, parents have voiced concern about childcare issues and student welfare if a child is to be left alone at home.

Proponents say it’s a surefire way to retain and recruit teachers, which helps reduce class size.

But the community seems to have mixed feelings about what lies ahead.

Researcher Emily Morton, who does non-profit research worked, spoke with KPRC 2 about the pros and cons of the schedule, and what it could mean for your family if it comes to Houston.