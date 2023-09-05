HPD officers leave scene after man evades arrest in north Houston; Suspect throws wad of cash in air during the incident

HOUSTON – An unusual situation took place in north Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Houston Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Cavalcade at around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, the traffic stop then became a felony evading situation, and officers with the northeast patrol department said that they were forced to box the suspect’s car in.

HPD officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect who was behind the wheel, however a large crowd, believed to be the suspect’s family and friends, quickly began to gather around the patrol cars.

The crowd became unruly, and the suspect could be heard on video yelling expletives and slurs toward the police. He was also seen putting his hands up and throwing a wad of cash into the air near the officers.

After about 30 minutes of the encounter, HPD officers said they determined the best course of action was to leave the scene.

It is unclear if there will be any charges filed against the suspect.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information.