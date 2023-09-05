Child riding a bicycle hit by vehicle in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – An 11-year-old child was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning in Friendswood, Texas.

The Friendswood Police Department said the crash happened around 8:22 a.m. at Falcon Ridge Boulevard and Peregrine Drive. The child was riding a bicycle when he or she was struck. The injuries, police said, are said to be “non life-threatening.”

Police later arrived at the scene. The child was checked out by paramedics and taken to the hospital. Authorities did not identify the child or driver.