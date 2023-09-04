Remarkable journey: Tally the turtle makes it back home to Houston after washing up on shore in Wales in 2021

Tally the turtle arrived in Houston,Texas, and officials determined on Thursday that she is healthy after she travelled more than 4,000 miles from the United Kingdom to make it back home, according to the Houston Zoo.

On Thursday, officials said she is in good condition after she traveled more than 4,000 miles from the United Kingdom, according to the Houston Zoo.

The Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle is a rare species and one of the most endangered sea turtles. They’re typically found in the Gulf of Mexico.

In 2021, Tally was spotted on the shores of Wales in the United Kingdom.

“(She) found herself far from her natural habitat, an unusual sighting in the United Kingdom. A group of animal experts from the Anglesey Sea Zoo quickly intervened, and Tally’s journey towards recovery began,” the Houston Zoo stated.

When she arrived in the U.K. she was at risk of getting pneumonia due to the cold water, but the Anglesey Sea Zoo took care of her.

“It took an entire year to secure the necessary clearances for her journey back to her native habitat in the Gulf of Mexico. Spearheaded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Tally received the proper CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) permit,” the zoo stated.

The nonprofit Turtles Fly Too paid for her trip this year. She flew from Heathrow to Houston, and once she made it to the Space City, she was taken to the Houston Zoo for a check-up.

“Much to everyone’s relief, Tally was found to be strong, vigorous, and healthy, defying the odds of her 22-hour long transit. The routine exam by the Zoo’s veterinary care team revealed no signs of organ dysfunction, and radiographs confirmed no indications of pneumonia. The examination of her limb joints showed no swelling, further confirming her remarkable health,” Zoo team members said.

Tally is about six years old and weighs 32 pounds. Officials are hoping to release her back into the wild in September.

“Tally’s journey is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion in wildlife conservation, and her return to the Gulf of Mexico will mark a significant milestone for the preservation of these magnificent creatures,” the zoo said.

If you ever see a turtle on the shore, you should call 1-866-887-8535.