Man out on bond for murder arrested for Texas City robbery

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A man, who was out on bond for a murder charge, was arrested in Texas City on Sept. 1 for a robbery, according to the Texas City Police Department.

The robbery took place at a gas station on Aug. 27 around 3:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of 25th Avenue North. Police were dispatched to the area due to the incident and a report was filed.

It was discovered that the original post had Mr. Booker's alias listed and has been corrected. Apologize for any confusion. Posted by Texas City Police Department on Monday, September 4, 2023

Detectives later identified the suspect in this case as Dayton Andre Booker, 23, and they received an arrest warrant for the man. Officers said Booker did not receive a bond for the robbery because he was already out on bond for a May 2021 murder charge.

Police later found Booker with the help of the United States Marshals Galveston County Violent Offender Task Force and arrested him. The man was taken into custody on Sept. 1 around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North.

He was booked into the Texas City Jail then taken to the Galveston County Jail.