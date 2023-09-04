Deputies searching for 63-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County Tuesday

Deputies said JoeAnn Montgomery Osagiede was last seen in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West.

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

Osagiede was reportedly wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes the last time she was seen.

According to HCSO, she is suffering from undiagnosed signs of dementia and may be disoriented.

Joe Ann Montgomery Osagiede has been reported missing by the Harris County Sheriff's office. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joe Ann Montgomery Osagiede, please call the #HarrisCountySheriff Office at 713-755-7427. pic.twitter.com/dTSM2VYXJu — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) September 4, 2023

Anyone with information concerning Osagiede’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.