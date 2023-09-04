92º
Deputies searching for 63-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County Tuesday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HCSO, Missing Person
Deputies said JoeAnn Montgomery Osagiede was last seen in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said JoeAnn Montgomery Osagiede was last seen in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West.

Osagiede was reportedly wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes the last time she was seen.

According to HCSO, she is suffering from undiagnosed signs of dementia and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information concerning Osagiede’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

