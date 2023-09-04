23 people hurt after SUV crashes into Denny’s in Rosenberg

A vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building injuring a total of 23 people inside in Rosenberg, according to the police department.

ROSENBERG, Texas – 23 people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Denny’s in Rosenberg on Monday, and some suffered severe injuries, the Rosenberg Police Department said.

Officers began receiving calls about the crash around 11:20 a.m. and they arrived at the restaurant in the 27900 block of Southwest Freeway.

A maroon Jeep SUV collided with the south wall of the building and injured many people inside. The driver is a 30-year-old man.

Some people suffered minor lacerations and others had severe injuries, but they are non life-threatening. Several residents were taken to local hospitals and they were all conscious. The ages of those who were injured ranges from 12-60 years old. The driver was uninjured.

Drivers should also avoid the area because there could be road closures on the Southwest Freeway.

This crash is still being investigated.