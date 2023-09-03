Harris County elections, jury duty pay increases, scholarship program celebrates 32 years and more on Houston Newsmakers

Drive Thru Voting sign that was a source of state litigation against Harris County.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee discusses the state law that abolishes the elections office.

Khambrel Marshall shares the latest information about jury duty in Harris County.

The Lorelle Scholarship Fund celebrates a big achievement.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee discusses elections

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney (KPRC)

Still smarting from the Texas Supreme Court ruling that takes away Harris County’s election administrator, County Attorney Christian Menefee says the state is unjustly focused on the efforts of Harris County.

“I think it’s good politics for Governor Abbott, for Attorney General Paxton for Senator Paul Bettencourt to just throw every single thing they can,” Menefee said. “Every single accusation, every single attack at Harris County because the leaders of this county think differently and look differently than those folks out in Austin.”

Menefee doesn’t hold back in accusing Austin of singling out Houston for unfair treatment but says there is still much to do on all fronts, including fighting for environmental justice.

“I can recall vividly being out in the 5th Ward area, walking around with a community member,” he said. “And her telling me, ‘in this household you had two members who died from cancer. In this household one of the children had cancer. In this household the grandmother had cancer.’ It’s an issue that folks have turned their back on for far too long.”

See much more from Harris County Attorney Menefee on this week's HOUSTON NEWSMAKERS EXTRA WITH CHRISTIAN MENEFEE.

Jury duty service receives big raise!

Marilyn Burgess (D), Harris County District Clerk (KPRC)

Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess says jury duty pay is now much less of a problem.

“It went up from six dollars when you show up for day one to 20 dollars,” she said. “And, if you get selected to serve on a panel and come back for subsequent days to be on that jury panel, it goes from 40 dollars to 58 dollars a day.”

Burgess is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and says getting jurors to be more willing to step up for their civic duty has been a big priority. She says her office has also updated the way citizens are reminded about their service dates.

“Now we send out a reminder a week prior to service and another email reminder and text message the day before,” Burgess said.

See other improvements her office is putting in place all in an effort to increase jury participation.

Lorelle Scholarship Fund Celebrates 32 years; They’re holding a gala this month

Linda Lorelle, Founder-Chairman, Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund, Lindsey Gregory, LLSF Board of Directors, Carlos Lewis, President, LLSF Board of Directors (KPRC)

Former KPRC 2 Anchor Linda Lorelle had an amazing career at KPRC but an even bigger achievement has been the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund she started with her husband Lou Gregory 32 years ago.

“We wanted to reach a population of students that normally gets overlooked by other scholarship funds,” Lorelle said. “Most people are looking for the top five or 10% of the class. We’re looking for everybody else. We’re looking for those kids who might be in the middle but for the circumstances they were born into.”

Hundreds of students have benefited through the years and each year’s recipients work to give back when they graduate. Carlos Lewis was one such student who was a scholar in 1998 and now serves as President of the LLSF Board of Directors.

“The Scholarship fund doesn’t just give you money and send you on your way,” Lewis said. “There’s mentoring available. There’s also job opportunities available. There’s also etiquette lunches that we offer. How to apply and obtain more scholarships, so it really is a holistic approach.” Go to this link to support this year’s gala set for September 30. https://lindalorelle.org/support-us/

