Coast Guard helicopter transports man injured while fishing 10 miles off Freeport to hospital

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

FREEPORT, Texas – A Coast Guard helicopter responded and transported a man who was injured while fishing 10 miles off the coast of Freeport to a hospital Sunday.

The Coast Guard said they received a phone call at approximately 8:55 a.m. Sunday from the mother of a 21-year-old man aboard a 50-foot boat saying her son sustained lacerations while fishing offshore.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston launched to assist.

The crew arrived at 10:25 a.m. and hoisted the injured man. He was transported to St. Luke’s Health - Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson.

Authorities said the man was last reported to be in stable condition.

