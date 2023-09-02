Woman arrested, accused of shooting at vehicles on FM 1960 in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested, accused of shooting at vehicles on FM 1960 in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on August 31 they responded to the 5400 block of FM 1960 East in reference to a road rage incident.

When they arrived, a person reported that while he was traveling on the road, he saw a woman shooting at a vehicle.

The person followed the woman and contacted law enforcement. The woman then shot at the person’s vehicle, striking it multiple times and causing damage.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle and the woman, identified as Malona Martin, who they said was found to be in possession of a gun.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $15,000.