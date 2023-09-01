Police release body cam footage of shooting involving officer which led to death of armed burglary suspect in Kingwood

HOUSTON – Houston police have released body cam footage of a shooting involving an officer which led to the death of an armed burglary suspect in Kingwood in August.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Woodland Grove Drive at about 4:55 p.m. on August 4.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary of habitation call after a security camera captured two men breaking into a home. The first responding officer observed a suspect walking away from a parked car in the home’s driveway. The officer ordered the man to stop, but he refused and began to run away on Willow Point Drive.

The officer chased the suspect, identified as Julio Alberto Sifuentes, 43, through several backyards and caught him as he attempted to jump a fence. At that time, police said the suspect began to fight with the officer and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect then produced a handgun and attempted to shoot the officer. The officer was able to retrieve his gun and fired, striking the suspect. The officer rendered first aid and requested Houston Fire Department paramedics. Responding paramedics declared the suspect dead at the scene. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Lewis Ramirez Jr. (Houston Police Department)

Surveillance video also showed a second suspect, later identified as Lewis Ramirez, Jr., 37, leaving the home in the car that was parked in the driveway. Officers found him a short time later and he was arrested without further incident.

Officer K. Ipina, who fired his duty weapon, was sworn in as an officer in August 2020 and is assigned to the Kingwood Patrol Division.

The incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The video can be viewed here.