Armed burglary suspect dead after being shot by officer in Kingwood area

HOUSTON – An armed burglary suspect is dead after a shooting involving a Houston police officer in the Kingwood area, HPD said Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Woodland Grove Drive.

Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner said they were called at 4:54 p.m. about a burglary in progress. A woman, who was not at home at the time, was alerted and saw security camera footage of suspects breaking into the back door of her home.

Officers arrived at the scene at 4:57 p.m. When officers arrived and went to the backyard of the home, they saw two suspects near the back door and gave chase.

The suspects went in different directions. One suspect an officer was chasing jumped several fences before the officer caught up with him. At that point, a struggle began with the officer sustaining minor injuries.

As the two were struggling, Finner said the suspect displayed a weapon. Finner said they are investigating whether the suspect fired any shots.

“Our officer discharged at least one time, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Finner said.

The second suspect was caught several blocks away from the home.

Finner said the officer involved in the shooting has three years of service with HPD. He will be put on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.