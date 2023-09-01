97º
Grand Parkway partial closure: Fatal crash snarls traffic in northwest Harris County at Cypress Rosehill

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Several lanes are currently closed on the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill due to a fatal crash.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been confirmed dead at the scene.

SH-99 westbound at Mueschke was shut down. The sheriff’s office said one northbound and one southbound lane has since been reopened.

Cypress Rosehill traffic is being diverted to 99, the sheriff’s office said.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

