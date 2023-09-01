Grand Parkway partial closure: Fatal crash snarls traffic in northwest Harris County at Cypress Rosehill

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Several lanes are currently closed on the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill due to a fatal crash.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been confirmed dead at the scene.

Update: 1 northbound and 1 southbound lane have been re-opened. https://t.co/DNPU05R7V4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 1, 2023

SH-99 westbound at Mueschke was shut down. The sheriff’s office said one northbound and one southbound lane has since been reopened.

Cypress Rosehill traffic is being diverted to 99, the sheriff’s office said.