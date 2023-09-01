‘Disappointment, disgust, and embarrassment’: 42-year-old Conroe police officer arrested for felony theft

CONROE, Texas – An 18-year veteran officer has been arrested and charged with a felony, according to the Conroe Police Department.

On Thursday, CPD said that 42-year-old officer Raymond McCreary was arrested for Felony 3 Theft by a Public Servant.

“It is with great disappointment, disgust, and embarrassment that we report that 42-year old Conroe Police Officer Raymond McCreary was arrested today for Felony 3 Theft by a Public Servant,” a news release read.

McCreary was reportedly arrested for his role in a traffic stop that took place on Aug. 21, 2023.

According to police, McCreary performed a traffic stop and ultimately towed the vehicle. The driver of that vehicle later reported that both his wallet and cash were missing from inside.

A joint investigation between the Conroe Police Department and the Texas Rangers resulted in a confession and probable cause for the arrest of McCreary.

McCreary was taken into custody at the Conroe Police Department and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Also, the driver’s money was retrieved and will be returned to the rightful owner.

McCreary is no longer employed by the Conroe Police Department.

“The Conroe Police Department takes all misconduct allegations seriously and works diligently to investigate all claims against its personnel. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the performance of our duties. Myself and the dedicated men and women of this Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of McCreary,” said Chief of Police Jeff Christy. “We understand that his actions tarnish the reputation of our Department, but his actions in no way represent the honorable conduct of the dedicated personnel who serve this community with integrity and pride on a daily basis. Misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated.”