Dads group aims to create secure, positive campus spaces at Katy ISD

KPRC 2's Brittany Jeffers reports on D.O.G.S., an initiative to bring fathers and male involvement into Katy ISD schools.

KATY, Texas – Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has had a big response in Katy Independent School District.

The mission for the volunteers is to provide a presence on campus and be a positive influence in the lives of students.

”I mean, if you think about it, on any given day you’ve got 25 to 30 people that are here and they’ve all been background checked,” said volunteer Jason Knape, “I think as a parent it really helps to solidify that security for my kids as well as everybody else’s kids.”

James Strickland helps to set up and organize Watch D.O.G.’S programs across the Houston area and he said the response in Katy ISD has been phenomenal.

“Katy ISD is the premiere Watch D.O.G.S. Districts, it has some of the best schools and the best volunteer base,” said Strickland.

According to Strickland, Randolph Elementary in Katy ISD boasts more than 300 volunteers on campus.