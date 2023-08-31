‘We always have something up our sleeve’: Houston Zoo gearing up for great events

“We always have something up our sleeve to keep you coming back,” said Jackie Wallace with the Houston Zoo.

When: September 15, 2023

*tickets to Brew at the Zoo are sold out*

During the annual Brew at the Zoo event, guests will be able to save animals in the wild just by drinking their favorite brew with their crew. The 21-and-up event takes place Friday, Sept. 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. New this year, guests will have access to the brand-new Galápagos Islands exhibit and visit Galápagos tortoises, sea lions, and sharks after hours. For the first time, LED mini golf and digital caricature artists will round out the fun at the much-anticipated event.

For more information visit www.houstonzoo.org/brew

Hispanic Heritage Month

When: Every weekend in September

Houston Zoo will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with fun bilingual activities every weekend in September. Every Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. guests can stop by the Wildlife Connections stage, near the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo, to attend the Zoo’s first-of-its-kind bilingual ambassador animal show, Festival de Amigos. During Festival de Amigos, the audience will learn all about different species commonly found in Latin America. Access to the show is included with general admission and free for members.

The Zoo’s dedicated animal care teams will also be hosting bilingual Meet the Keeper Talks, presented by Phillip 66, on weekends at select locations including the cotton-top tamarin in Worthan World of Primates and the giant river otters in South America’s Pantanal. If guests miss the bilingual keeper talks, they can tune into the Zoo’s Facebook live series on Sept. 20 and Oct. 5 for a bilingual chat with keepers featuring a Latin American animal.

Guests are helping save giant otters and jaguars in Latin America by visiting the Zoo’s South America’s Pantanal. A portion of each Zoo membership and admission goes toward supporting our conservation partner, Giant Otter Project/Projecto Ariranhas in Brazil. The Zoo provides training for local tourism guides to lead giant otter and jaguar-safe tours with the goal of both people and wildlife in the region safely and successfully benefiting from ecotourism.

When: September 29 - October 31

Celebrate fall festivities at the Zoo during Zoo Boo presented by King & Spalding. Costumes are encouraged, and guests will have plenty of favorites to experience, including visiting our Carved Pumpkins sponsored by Frost Bank, Giant Pumpkin, and inflatable pumpkins. Don’t miss our Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel between the lions and tige exhiits, our spooktacular Scary-Go-Round, photo ops all over the Zoo, and much more!

For more information, and to reserve tickets click here.