Man’s body found ‘in state of decomposition’ in field in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man’s body was found in a field in northeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.
Homicide detectives were called to the 7600 block of Liberty Road near Wayside at around 7:55 a.m.
According to investigators, the body is in an “advanced state of decomposition.”
Police have not provided additional details at this time.
