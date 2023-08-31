89º
Man’s body found ‘in state of decomposition’ in field in northeast Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man’s body was found in a field in northeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide detectives were called to the 7600 block of Liberty Road near Wayside at around 7:55 a.m.

According to investigators, the body is in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Police have not provided additional details at this time.

