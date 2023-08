TRAFFIC ALERT: SH-99 westbound near FM 1314 in Montgomery Co. completely closed after multi-vehicle accident

A multi-vehicle accident has shut down all main lanes of a major roadway in Montogomery County.

According to Houston Transtar, the six-vehicle crash took place on SH-99 Lanier Parkway North Westbound after FM 1314.

It is unclear how long the road will remain closed as crews work to clean the area.

Emergency officials and EMS were on the scene. There have been no reported injuries thus far.