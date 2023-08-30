Suspect accused of killing Houston dad on Father’s Day arrested at border bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A suspect believed to have killed a Houston man earlier this year has been arrested after a monthslong search.

According to NBC affiliate Valley Central, Anthony Campos Galvan was taken into custody Tuesday at a border bridge in Brownsville, about 350 miles from Houston, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they discovered he had an active warrant.

Houston police believe Galvan was the gunman who opened fire during a fun-filled Father’s Day celebration, killing a man in front of his family earlier this year.

SEE ALSO: Stepfather shot, killed on Father’s Day while diving into pool at apartment complex in Magnolia Park

On June 9, the victim, Nestor Ulises Saldaña, was said to be enjoying the day, swimming in the pool at his residence at the Magnolia Park apartments complex in the 7250 block of Avenue C when Galvan shot him.

“He came out of nowhere and asked him something. My husband doesn’t know English that well. So, he didn’t obviously know what he said… and it just went from there,” said Saldaña’s wife, Debora Hernandez.

Saldaña was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family described him as someone who liked to go out and have fun, but most of all as someone who loved his family.

“He loved to dance. There wasn’t a song that he didn’t know,” Hernandez said.

“Even though we were his stepkids, he never treated us differently. He loved us all equally,” said his stepdaughter, Jacqueline Gonzalez.

An investigation revealed that an argument in the pool area led to the shooting, according to a release.

Galvan has since been transported to the Cameron County Jail where he awaits extradition.