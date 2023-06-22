Stepfather shot, killed on Father’s Day while diving into pool at apartment complex in Magnolia Park; Suspect wanted

HOUSTON – A fun-filled Father’s Day celebration by the pool ended with the brutal killing of a man in front of his family.

It happened at the Magnolia Park apartments complex on Avenue C.

His family is now left fighting for justice while finding comfort in reflecting on his loving spirit.

”He loved to dance. There wasn’t a song that he didn’t know,” said his wife, Debora Hernandez.

That’s the way Nestor Ulises Saldaña’s family wants to remember him.

Saldaña was described as someone who liked to go out and have fun, but most of all as someone who loved his family.

”Even though we were his step-kids, he never treated us differently. He loved us all equally,” said his stepdaughter, Jacqueline Gonzalez.

Saldaña was also said to be looking forward to becoming a grandfather to Gonzalez’s son, due in just a few weeks.

”I wish he would’ve been here long enough to meet his grandchild, but…” Gonzalez said.

On Father’s Day, fond memories of the doting provider were drowned out by deadly gun violence while cooling down at the Magnolia Park apartments complex pool on Ave C.

”He didn’t see it coming. He was diving into the pool,” Hernandez said.

Images of the suspected killer the family said they’d never seen before are now etched into their minds forever.

”He came out of nowhere and asked him something. My husband doesn’t know English that well. So, he didn’t obviously know what he said… and it just went from there,” Hernandez said.

While Houston police have not mentioned a motive, they released a photo of the man they say pulled the trigger killing 30-year-old Saldaña.

Officials have also released an image of the suspect’s vehicle which appears to be a Jeep Wrangler with large red rims.

“Before he killed him, I told him… I looked at him in the eye and told him ‘There’s kids here! Please!’ And he didn’t care,” Hernandez said.

Saldaña’s family says he came from Guanajuato, Mexico, and was the sole provider for his family there and in the US.

They’re hoping someone knows something and comes forward with information that can help police.

In the meantime, there’s a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses and the children he leaves behind.