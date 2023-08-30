Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON – The threat of wildfires continues Wednesday as a Red Flag warning is in place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for many counties in the KPRC viewing area.

EXPLAINER: What is a Red Flag Warning anyway?

The low humidity, winds, and high temperatures are a dangerous combination that could spark fires. Fire officials are stressing the importance of following the burn ban that is in effect.

“We have been in a burn ban for quite some time in Waller County, and we just ask you to abide by those burn ban restrictions,” says Waller County Fire Marshall, Brian Cantrell.

Firefighters from across the area battled at least two fires in Waller County Tuesday night.

“I looked down there and the fire was up over the flame, flamed out to the road, up over the trees,” said Melissa Hammontree who lives near where the fires burned.

The flames were so intense that one firefighter who was working had to be taken to the hospital with burns. Cantrell said, “The wind shifted, the cause of the wind shift then caused the fire to come towards him.”

There was a grass fire in a different part of the county where another firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands and legs.

In Liberty County, people there shot water into the forest as nearly 100 acres burned and forced some evacuations near Cleveland, Tuesday.

As the risk of fires continues, officials are asking people to do what they can to help prevent any more from starting.