WATCH LIVE: The 2023 East End Mayoral Forum moderated by KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman

You can watch the entire forum here LIVE beginning at 12 p.m.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

The 2023 Houston Mayoral Candidate Forum (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A few of the candidates who are vying for the top political spot in the city of Houston will gather on Wednesday for the 2023 East End Mayoral Forum.

SEE ALSO: Here are the mayoral candidates for the 2023 Houston election

The forum will take place around 12 p.m. at the Marriott South at Hobby Airport in the 9100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Candidates will discuss their plans on how to retain, attract, and expand business opportunities in the East End Region. They will also talk about how they will handle issues including road infrastructure, workforce development, neighborhood protection, illegal dumping, and more.

Those expected to participate are Robert Gallegos, Sheila Jackson Lee, Lee Kaplan, Gilbert Garcia, and John Whitmire.

KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman will moderate the event.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

