WATCH LIVE: The 2023 East End Mayoral Forum moderated by KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman

HOUSTON – A few of the candidates who are vying for the top political spot in the city of Houston will gather on Wednesday for the 2023 East End Mayoral Forum.

The forum will take place around 12 p.m. at the Marriott South at Hobby Airport in the 9100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Candidates will discuss their plans on how to retain, attract, and expand business opportunities in the East End Region. They will also talk about how they will handle issues including road infrastructure, workforce development, neighborhood protection, illegal dumping, and more.

Those expected to participate are Robert Gallegos, Sheila Jackson Lee, Lee Kaplan, Gilbert Garcia, and John Whitmire.

KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman will moderate the event.