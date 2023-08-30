Homeowner works to stop grass fire from burning northwest Harris County home

The fire broke out in the afternoon near FM 362 and Meyer Road between the Waller and Harris County line. Officials warned the public about the Red Flag Warning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A grass fire barely missed a home in Harris County Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the afternoon near FM 362 and Meyer Road between the Waller and Harris County line. Officials warned the public about the Red Flag Warning.

First, there was smoke.

“It’s right behind us, that’s our field. Behind our field,” said Herb Sherwood.

Then came the large orange flames, ripping through Herb and Katie Sherwood’s property.

“By that time, the whole field was starting to burn. Twenty minutes later, it jumped the fence and was over here,” said Sherwood.

The family of six just moved into their home last month. Katie Sherwood and their four daughters knew they could not stick around.

“He told us to get out as fast as we can because he didn’t know how fast it was going towards our home,” said Katie Sherwood.

Herb stayed behind.

“I just started grabbing hoses and wetting as much stuff as we could. Move the trailer from next to the tree line, that was pretty on fire so we got that out to make a border so the fire couldn’t jump as easily,” said Sherwood.

Sherwood’s sprinkler worked overtime until neighbors and firefighters rushed to help.

“When the firefighters showed up, it was a big relief. We were pretty concerned. At that point, embers were flying everywhere,” said Sherwood.

Officials said the grass fire spanned roughly 60 acres near the Waller and Harris County line off FM 362 and Meyer Road.

Officials said it is unclear where it started.

“We have not determined the cause of this fire yet but we are diligently working towards it,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Chief Investigator Mitchell Weston.

Sherwood’s small barn was demolished and the grass is charred. His main barn, RV and home were spared.

“This is everything. We just put everything into being here,” Sherwood said.

The fire stopped roughly 400 to 500 feet from Sherwood’s home. The family is relieved knowing their new house is still a place they can call home.

A burn ban is in effect. Those who violate it could face a fine of up to $500.

The fire marshal’s office encouraged people to not use any type of fire outside and to have a bucket of water or water hose nearby in case.