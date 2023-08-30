‘DRAINED’ Investigation: What is being done about low water pressure across the city?

Some water customers in the City of Houston say when they turn on their water, they get only a trickle. Low water pressure is ‘DRAINING’ many of you from downtown to Garden Oaks to southwest Houston. Investigator Amy Davis continues the ‘DRAINED’ Investigation into water issues in Houston. She’s getting answers about what the city is doing about it.

What is causing low water pressure in Houston?

There are a several factors that could be causing low water pressure in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner is blaming water leaks along with increased water usage and global warming on the low water pressure across the city. He says the city is hiring up to 12 outside contractors to help public works crews stop leaks and repair them.

Houston Public Works tells KPRC 2 Investigates right now they are working 500 active water main breaks. In a statement Houston Public Works explains the Drought Contingency Plan issued last week increases the number of contractors and city crews, increasing the overall capacity by about 20%.

“This will allow workers to repair more than 500 leaks a week until the system is restored to our target of less than 100 active leaks,” the statement reads. (See full statement below.)

Customers complain about low water pressure

A small stream of water from Allison Ginger’s kitchen faucet and her bathroom in Garden Oaks happens every time she tries to turn the water all the way up.

“We barely have any water, the water pressure is very low,” said water customer Lauren Guidry.

In Southwest Houston Lauren Guidry says she and her neighbors have reported the problem to the city repeatedly.

“We can barely flush the toilets too,” she explains. “So, we’re having to fill the toilet bowl up with water just to flush the toilet- so it’s been a headache.”

“We are simply trying to manage a crisis that quite frankly has been growing for a long, long time,” said Mayor Turner.

We thought Mayor Turner was talking about the city’s aging infrastructure at this news conference last week. But no, listen to why he says the city can’t keep up with the water leaks taxing the city’s supply lines.

“We’ve ignored the warning signs for a very long time and mother nature is saying you will ignore me no longer. The planet is warming. It’s getting hotter,” said Turner.

He says the drought is causing water pipes to shift and crack just as they did last year.

Water pressure measurements raise concern

A homeowner in Garden Oaks told KPRC 2 Investigates a city inspector measured the water pressure on her outside spigot at 25 pounds per square inch. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says water systems must maintain a minimum of 35 pounds per square inch.

Water pressures below 20 pounds per square inch require a boil water notice.

Water restrictions for Houston water customers

Public works has issued watering restrictions that now limit outdoor water use to just twice a week and only between 7 p. m. and 5 a. m. No word how long the restrictions will last. You should report low water pressure and water main leaks you see to the City of Houston.

Statement from Houston Public Works

“The City of Houston operates its public water system in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations despite the extraordinary demand placed on our public drinking water system related to the ongoing drought.

As part of issuing Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan last week, we ask that all Houstonians conserve water to achieve our goal of reducing water usage by 10% by limiting outdoor watering and taking other steps to prevent the loss of water. If usage is reduced by 10%, water pressure will increase systemwide as the City continues to repair water main breaks caused by drought conditions.

Houston Public Works is also actively working to address more than 500 active water main breaks. With temperatures in the 90s and the potential for rain over the next few weeks, we expect to see a decrease in the number of new leaks.

The new Emergency Purchase Orders issued late last week increase the number of contractors, and along with City crews, increases our overall capacity by about 20%. This will allow workers to repair more than 500 leaks a week until the system is restored to our target of less than 100 active leaks.”

‘DRAINED’ months-long Investigation

