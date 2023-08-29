Parents, activists seeking answers after 3 teens assaulted during after-party in League City

Dr. Candace Matthews speaks to media after several teens were assaulted by a group of football players, according to claims.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Community activists and parents are seeking justice for several teens who claim they were assaulted by a group of football players at a back-to-school-themed after-party in League City earlier this month.

The incident happened on Aug. 13 in Vega Court.

Dr. Candace Matthews, civil rights activist with the New Black Panther Nation, held a news conference outside the League City Police Department on Tuesday. The parents of the teens affected by the incident joined her.

“No one sends their children to a party to get jumped or jump at other children,” she said.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media appear to show two teen boys and a teen girl viciously beaten by several other teens at the party after, according to multiple reports, the teen girl “refused sexual advances by several male athletes.”

All three teens were rushed to a hospital emergency room, where they received stitches and staples for their injuries.

Dr. Matthews said no charges have been filed against those who allegedly caused the incident.

“We are in agreement that there is a criminal investigation, but we are not in agreement that it has taken this long to get it done,” Dr. Matthews said.

Parents of the victims involved said none of the teens attending the party knew one another.

The case remains under investigation.

Officials with the League City Police Department released the following statement:

On Sunday, August 13 the League City Police Department received a call from a parent wanting to report an incident which had occurred around 11 p.m. the night before involving the assault of three teenagers, one of whom was his son. The parent stated that the three teenagers were attending a party at a home located on Vega Court when they were beaten by numerous males who were also attending the party.

LCPD is currently conducting an active investigation surrounding the incident and is interviewing the victims, witnesses, and suspects, as well as reviewing numerous video recordings of the incident and interviewing those individuals who were in the videos and recorded the videos. Many of those being interviewed are juveniles.

While we sympathize with the victims and their families and understand that they want an immediate resolution involving an arrest or arrests, our department must ensure that a thorough investigation has been done before any charges are filed.