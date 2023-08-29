81º
Homeowners still missing pets after evacuating house fire in Fourth Ward

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A Houston family was forced to evacuate their townhome after it caught on fire in the Fourth Ward Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 10 p.m. on Nash Street and Dallas and stated that not only was the residence on fire, multiple cars were also scorched in the flames.

Fire officials were able to put the fire out, however, they said the inside of the home was severely damaged.

Fortunately, family members inside the home were able to evacuate but they are now searching for their missing cats who scattered during the fire.

