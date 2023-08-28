Union Pacific, District B partners with local nonprofit to treat 60 children from Houston’s Fifth Ward to Astros game

More than 60 children from Houston’s Fifth Ward community enjoyed the wonders of Minute Maid Park as Sister 2 Sistah, Union Pacific Railroad and District B joined forces to help bring a “grand slam” finish to their summer vacation.

HOUSTON – More than 60 children from Houston’s Fifth Ward community enjoyed the wonders of Minute Maid Park as Sister 2 Sistah, Union Pacific Railroad and District B joined forces to help bring a “grand slam” finish to their summer vacation.

The outing was part of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” an initiative spearheaded by S2S co-founders Rebecca Briscoe and Nakia Cooper.

The women, who are both working mothers, felt the lack of African American representation at today’s Major League Baseball games - in the stands and on the fields - needed to be addressed. Their mission was to send more than a thousand Black youth to see the Astros play, led by legendary manager Dusty Baker.

They understood that one of the main issues; however, was resources and began reaching out to community leaders to help send the children to the game over the 2023 summer vacation, with all expenses paid.

Thankfully, Union Pacific and Councilmember Tarsha Jackson answered the call to send some of District B’s young baseball future All-Stars to see the Astros take on the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 23.

“Exposing our kids to fun events like this one lets them know that the community cares about them, and hopefully inspires them to seek out other new experiences that alter their worldview. I firmly believe that every investment we make in our kids will pay off many fold for them and all of us as they go on to live full, successful lives,” Councilmember Jackson said.

Union Pacific donated funds to assist in paying for tickets, food, goodie bags and other expenses for the Aug. 23 attendees.

“Union Pacific Railroad is proud to support the Sister 2 Sistah – Take Me Out to the Ballgame initiative benefiting the youth from the Finnigan Park Little League and the Wheatley High School baseball team,” said Richard A. Zientek, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Union Pacific Railroad. “This initiative affords children a chance to attend a professional baseball game from areas in and around our railyard facilities. We appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the Houston community.”

Commissioner Rodney Ellis was the first and only political leader, before Jackson, to support the cause. For the kickoff event where kids had the opportunity to meet Astros legendary manager Dusty Baker, his office provided bus transportation for nearly 100 children.

“The kids truly had a great time at the ballgame yesterday! Thank you to Union Pacific Railroad, Tarsha Jackson and her team, and of course Rebecca and Nakia,” said John Robinson II, senior manager of recreation and wellness programs, Commissioner Rodney Ellis Office. “We appreciate you for creating this wonderful experience and exposure for our youth and our community, it is greatly appreciated. We look forward to continuing to work with you all.”

This was just one of many games the organization hosted for children in underserved communities. Between 50 and 100 children, and their families, were able to attend various games over the summer, including a kickoff event on June 14 where student baseball players interviewed Baker at a special press conference (emceed by Radio One’s Funky Larry Jones and moderated by Nate Griffin), a Juneteenth celebration game featuring the historic Buffalo Soldiers, several more games in July and a back-to-school special event, with Denny’s providing each child with backpacks and school supplies.

The Aug. 23 game had an added bonus as each attendee received a highly coveted replica Astros player ring for “Ring Day!”

Participants who were able to enjoy S2S’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” over the summer included children and teens from Kashmere High School, Willowridge High School, Booker T. Washington High School, College of Biblical Studies, MacGregor Elementary, the Sunnyside Grays Little League, North Side Black Sox Little League, Greater Houston Track Club and other interested families who reached out through social media, radio and email.

