‘She said yes’: Sealy man’s proposal to girlfriend becomes airport wide celebration at Houston Hobby

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – What started out as a Sealy man’s cute plan to propose to his girlfriend turned into an airport wide celebration at Hobby Airport Sunday.

51-year-old Russell Rainwater reached out to Houston Airport’s for help in taking their love story to new heights.

He had originally wanted to just have a sign and have his brother record when the airport and Southwest Airlines told him they had a better plan.

So, when Rainwater’s girlfriend arrived Sunday morning from a trip, she was struck with crowds of people all leading to her boyfriend down on one knee.

“She said yes!” Rainwater exclaimed. “It’s such an excited...I’m just so blessed,” he said.

The couple were also given live music, a cake and a chance to have their first dance as an engaged couple.

