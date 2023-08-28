80º
Pedestrian killed after truck veers off roadway, also hitting home in NW Harris Co.; Driver arrested

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Sunday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a Ford Explorer was said to have left the roadway while traveling at a high rate of speed on W Cypress Forest near Cypresswood around 9 p.m.

When the driver veered off the road, he was said to have hit the woman who was walking.

He then crashed into a nearby house, Gonzalez said.

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ivie.

Authorities said he fled the scene following the crash but was later arrested.

Ivie has been charged with FSRA (death) and Felon in Possession of a Weapon and is currently in the Harris County Jail.

