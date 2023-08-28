‘Below clearance prices’: Find deep discounts at this thrift store sale in the Heights

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023.

Are you a deal-hunter searching for deep discounts? A sale this weekend in the Heights will offer just that.

A bedding sale by Anawim Thrift Store will operate Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall at the All Saints Catholic Church, 215 E 10th Street.

In an announcement on social media, the thrift store promised “below clearance prices” on pillows, duvets, comforters, curtains, clothing, kitchen items, picture frames, candles, light fixtures and more.

Anawim will ONLY accept cash, Venmo and Zelle. No credit cards will be accepted.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the nonprofit Magnificat Houses.

Can’t make it Saturday? Drop by Anawim’s brick-and-mortar location at 2102 Common Street for deep discounts any day of the week.

Does Anawim sound familiar? We recently featured it on Click2Houston.com. Check out our related story here: If you love the thrill of the thrift hunt, this is the northeast Houston gem you NEED to visit