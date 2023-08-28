89º
‘Below clearance prices’: Find deep discounts at this thrift store sale in the Heights

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: things to do, Events, Consumer
Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Amanda Cochran, Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Are you a deal-hunter searching for deep discounts? A sale this weekend in the Heights will offer just that.

A bedding sale by Anawim Thrift Store will operate Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall at the All Saints Catholic Church, 215 E 10th Street.

In an announcement on social media, the thrift store promised “below clearance prices” on pillows, duvets, comforters, curtains, clothing, kitchen items, picture frames, candles, light fixtures and more.

Anawim will ONLY accept cash, Venmo and Zelle. No credit cards will be accepted.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the nonprofit Magnificat Houses.

Can’t make it Saturday? Drop by Anawim’s brick-and-mortar location at 2102 Common Street for deep discounts any day of the week.

Does Anawim sound familiar? We recently featured it on Click2Houston.com. Check out our related story here: If you love the thrill of the thrift hunt, this is the northeast Houston gem you NEED to visit

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

