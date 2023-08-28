95º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Watch live: HISD Superintendent Mike Miles gives briefing on first day of school since state takeover

Parents, teachers and families: How did the first day of school go for you? Leave us a comment

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: HISD, School, Back 2 School, Student, Teacher

HOUSTON – Monday was the first day back to school for students, teachers and staff members at the Houston Independent School District since TEA took over in March.

RELATED: Houston ISD classes start Monday - here’s what you can expect to see since TEA has taken over

Superintendent Mike Miles will briefly discuss during a news conference how the first day of back-to-school activities and changes went for students and parents.

Since Miles’ takeover, he has made several changes including NES, no librarians at some schools, cameras inside classrooms, an open-door policy and standardized lesson plans among other things.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email