Watch live: HISD Superintendent Mike Miles gives briefing on first day of school since state takeover

HOUSTON – Monday was the first day back to school for students, teachers and staff members at the Houston Independent School District since TEA took over in March.

Superintendent Mike Miles will briefly discuss during a news conference how the first day of back-to-school activities and changes went for students and parents.

Since Miles’ takeover, he has made several changes including NES, no librarians at some schools, cameras inside classrooms, an open-door policy and standardized lesson plans among other things.