Group of teens lead officers on chase, leading to crash in north Houston

An investigation is ongoing after a group of teens led officers with Houston Police on a chase that led to a crash in north Houston early Sunday.

The crash happened on Airline Drive near Little York Road shortly after 1 a.m.

According to police, officers in the area detected a reported stolen license plate on a truck with three teens inside. As they attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Tidwell Road, the truck sped off.

During the chase, police said the truck got caught in traffic. As it attempted to get around it and cross the median, it ultimately lost control and rolled.

One of the teens was ejected from the driver’s seat.

All three teens were taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck remained in critical condition.

No additional injuries

The investigation in this case remains ongoing.