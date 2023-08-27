ERCOT issues call to conserve electricity usage; warns of potential to enter emergency operations

ERCOT is calling for people to conserve electricity usage Sunday.

The agency said the call is due to low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand. They said operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.

They are asking for people to conserve electricity use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

“Yesterday, ERCOT avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with wind improvements and additional grid reliability tools,” the agency said. “Similar to yesterday, today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand. ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.”

ERCOT requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

“ERCOT continues to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity,” the agency said.

In a release, ERCOT broke down why it has appealed for conservation:

Extreme Heat. Continued statewide extreme temperatures.

Record Demand. Texas continues to experience near-record demand due to the heat.

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower this afternoon/evening during peak demand time.

Solar. Solar generation is potentially lower this afternoon before completely going offline at sunset.

To lower energy use, ERCOT recommends that residents raise the thermostat by a degree or two if safe to do so, avoid using large appliances like the washing machine and dryer and turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Businesses can turn off unneeded lights and office equipment and turn off air conditioning units outside of business hours.