18-year-old charged after walking toward Baytown school campus with gun, multiple magazines of ammo

BAYTOWN, Texas – An 18-year-old Baytown man has been arrested and charged after police said he was seen walking towards a school campus openly carrying a gun.

The Baytown Police Department said at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a school located at the 1900 block of Decker Drive on reports of a man walking towards the campus openly carrying a firearm and multiple magazines of ammunition.

Both the Baytown Police Department and the Goose Creek CISD Police Department responded to the call.

Police said the suspect was detained minutes after the 911 call was made.

The suspect, who is identified as 18-year-old Emmanuel Lopez of Baytown, was said to be in possession of an alleged stolen firearm.

Lopez was transported to the Baytown Jail without incident and was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds.

“The Baytown Police Department appreciates the relationship it has with Goose Creek CISD as well as their police department. This is exactly why we have been training and working very closely with the ISD Police Department to respond to and prevent critical incidents from occurring,” said Baytown Chief of Police John Stringer. “The Baytown Police Department, along with Goose Creek Police Department recently participated in an active shooter response drill at a school to prepare unified responses. We are also thankful for our citizens who trust us enough to become engaged and report when they see something suspicious. Our citizens even make us more effective through positive relationships.”