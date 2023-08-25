What you need to know about Houston’s water restriction enforcement

It is so dry that starting this Sunday, August 27th, Houstonians will be forced to limit using water outside at certain times. Breaking those rules could cost you.

HOUSTON, Texas – It is so dry that starting this Sunday, Aug. 27, Houstonians will be forced to limit using water outside at certain times and breaking those rules could cost you.

The rules are now mandatory.

If you water your lawn between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the two days you’re supposed to, you’re OK.

Houston Public Works is enforcing this.

This is how it will work:

- 311 will handle the violation calls and complaints and route those to Houston Public Works.

- Violators will get up to three written warnings.

- After the third warning, the city could hit you with up to a $2,000 fine for each recurring offense.

- Fines will be issued and processed by the municipal court.

There are four different stages of water conservation measures. The goal is for customers to reduce their water usage by 10%.

Other things you can do to conserve water include:

-Checking sprinkler heads to make sure they are aimed toward the right spot.

- Turn off the water while washing dishes, washing hands, and brushing your teeth.

- Check and fix toilet leaks.

- only runs your dishwasher when it’s full.

