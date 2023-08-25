This is what ‘Blind Side’ producers say they paid the Tuohys and Michael Oher

The producers of “The Blind Side” are speaking out for the first time since Michael Oher accused Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of withholding his portion of the proceeds made from the film.
Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, co-founders and co-CEOs of Alcon Entertainment, which financed the movie, detailed in a statement obtained by NBC News on Aug. 24 the payouts to the Tuohys and Michael Oher for the 2009 movie.
The pair denied that the Tuohys were paid millions by their company for the film, sharing that Alcon paid “$767,000 to the talent agency that represents the Tuohy family and Michael Oher (who, presumably, took commission before passing it through).” A source close to the film told NBC News the Tuohys received about $700,000 to be evenly split among the family.