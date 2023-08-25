‘Stand up for what’s right!’: Teachers, faculty continue to express concerns about promised salaries at Houston ISD

With just a few days before the first day of school, many people continue to reach out to KPRC 2 for help getting answers. They say their current pay does not match what the district promised them when they signed up to do the job.

HOUSTON – Staff, teachers, and other faculty members in the Houston Independent School District continue to express their concerns over promised salaries that now may not be honored.

With just a few days before the first day of school, many HISD employees continue to reach out to KPRC 2 for help getting answers. They say their current pay does not match what the district promised them when they signed contracts for the job.

KPRC 2 spoke with a woman who has an HISD contract promising almost $7,000 more than what she says she will actually get this year.

The woman we spoke to does not want to be identified because she can’t afford to lose her job, but she hopes her courage to say something will give others the strength to do the same.

“And honestly, I encourage everybody that hasn’t spoken out yet to come out and speak out. You know, even if you don’t want to be identified, because unless we all speak out there is no way that they are going to address this. We have to let everybody know what they are doing,” the woman said.

The woman said she was promised nearly $82,000 and shared the signed contract with KPRC 2. But she recently learned she’ll be taking home about $74,000.

Now, she’s asking HISD to just simply honor the initial agreement.

“The same things we ask our children to do every day... To be honest, to stand up for what is right, to be a man or a woman of your word— that’s all I want them to do,” she said.

KPRC 2 reached out to HISD about all the salary concerns.

The district responded with the following statement:

“HISD is aware of employee claims regarding their recent offer letters. Employees with any concerns about their offer letters are urged to contact the HISD Human Resources Department.”

But the employees KPRC 2 has talked to say they’ve been reaching out to HR and they aren’t getting any answers or help and that’s why they’ve been calling us.

The superintendent, Mike Miles, is expected to answer questions from reporters tomorrow and KPRC 2 will update you as we learn more information.