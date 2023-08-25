Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrates ‘Miseducation’ album with 25th Anniversary Tour; Fugees will co-headline in North American

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 11: Lauryn Hill performs on stage during day 1 of Madcool Festival on July 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

“🎶 If ya feel real good wave your hands in the air, and lift two shots in the atmosphere 🎶”

If that bar just got you hyped, then this is something you’ll want to pay attention to!

THEE one and only, Ms. Lauryn Hill will be hitting the stage in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of her ‘Miseducation’ album.

From songs like Doo-Wop (That Thing) to Nothing Even Matters, these jams have been in the background of our lives for more than two decades.

Ms. Hill will perform each song from the album on her 17-date world tour beginning Sept. 8 in Minneapolis and wrapping on Oct. 19 in Seattle.

And it only gets better...

The world-renowned Fugees will co-headline all the North American dates just a year and a half after canceling a planned reunion tour.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill says. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past. I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.”

For a full list of tour dates, click here.