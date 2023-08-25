90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

City of Pasadena asks residents to voluntarily conserve water

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pasadena, water conservation

PASADENA, Texas – The City of Pasadena is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water.

The city is asking residents to limit outdoor water usage to the hours between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Residents with street addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) should limit outdoor water usage to even numbered calendar days while residents with street addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) should limit outdoor water usage to odd numbered calendar days.

“Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water usage for non-essential purposes until conditions improve,” the city said on X/Twitter.

You can find out more about how to conserve water here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email