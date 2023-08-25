City of Pasadena asks residents to voluntarily conserve water

PASADENA, Texas – The City of Pasadena is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water.

The city is asking residents to limit outdoor water usage to the hours between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Residents with street addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) should limit outdoor water usage to even numbered calendar days while residents with street addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) should limit outdoor water usage to odd numbered calendar days.

(1/4) Due to the ongoing excessive heatwave, the City of Pasadena is asking residents to voluntarily restrict and conserve water usage by doing the following:

>Limit outdoor water use to the hours between 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.

(continued...) — City of Pasadena TX #pasadenatxgov (@pasadenatxgov) August 24, 2023

“Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water usage for non-essential purposes until conditions improve,” the city said on X/Twitter.

You can find out more about how to conserve water here.