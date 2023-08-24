Scammer sentenced to 2 years for making fake accounts, using stolen credit cards to buy Texas A&M football game tickets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A 48-year-old California man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a nationwide ticket scam that included a Texas A&M football game, the United States Department of Justice said.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said Derrick Langford admitted he used emails to obtain stolen credit card information from victims across the United States. He used that data and false identities to buy tickets for sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues across the country. He then re-sold the tickets on resale sites like Ticket Liquidator, the DOJ said.

One such event allegedly tied to Langford was the Texas A&M football game against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2018. During Thursday’s hearing, Hamdani said Langford admitted that he created false buyer accounts and used stolen credit card numbers to purchase tickets to that game and then resold the tickets on resale sites to buyers.

Texas A&M reportedly discovered the fraud and invalidated the tickets.

“Some had already been sold to unsuspecting buyers which caused the university to incur a 100% loss on the fraudulent tickets,” a news release from the DOJ said.

As the scheme continued, investigators said Langford received stolen credit card information and personal identifying information of more than 75 victims in one of his email accounts.

U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge accepted the plea and set sentencing for Dec. 14. Langford also faces a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

