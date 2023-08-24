Repeat offender from Pearland sent back to prison for having sadomasochistic child pornography images

A 71-year-old Pearland man has pleaded guilty to having possession of child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to a news release, Dan McClure is headed back to prison and was sentenced to serve more than 21 years.

During the hearing, evidence revealed that McClure has had a sexual interest in children since the late 1980s. It is believed that this led him to not only sexually abusing at least three minors, but also collecting child pornography over the last two decades.

After his release, McClure will have to serve the rest of his life on supervised release. He will also have to comply with various requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the Internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Investigation began when authorities learned about a person who uploaded a child pornography image. They determined the owner of the IP address associated with it was a registered sex offender living in Pearland identified as McClure.

A search warrant was executed at McClure’s home where authorities seized numerous devices, including one McClure had hidden in the ceiling.

Examination revealed that two of the devices contained child pornography. Ultimately, investigators found a total of 831 images of child pornography, 736 of which contained prepubescent minors. Approximately 100 included sadomasochistic activity.